Quiet start to the week with a warm up on the way

After an icy weekend we start off quiet and cold. Start off temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s. Clear start with mainly sunny skies this afternoon. Another cooled night with lows in the lower 20s and upper teens.Quiet start to Tuesday with temperatures slightly warmer topping out in the mid 40s! clouds will begin to increase with mainly cloudy skies during the evening.

Wednesday temperatures will continue to warm up with highs breaking into the 50s! Clouds will be around during the day with light showers likely during the late evening hours. Spring-like weather will settle in for Thursday with highs breaking into the 60s! Showers will be around at anytime during the day with a possible thunderstorm. After the front sweeps through it knocks temperatures down into the mid 30s with a wintry mix possible during the day.

The precipitation clears out for this weekend with highs in the 30 Saturday with near 50 highs temperatures come Sunday!