PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Several people were taken to the hospital Monday morning following a crash.

It happened in the area of Halliburton Lane and East Main Street.

The crash looks to be between a car and a mattress truck, but details on how the crash happened have not yet been made clear.

Several people were transported to the hospital but no serious injuries were reported.

Traffic in the area was congested while crews tended to clean up.

The crash remains under investigation.