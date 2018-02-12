Woman stabbed near her neck, in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman was stabbed close to her neck on the city’s near west side Monday morning.

The stabbing occurred in the area of West Michigan and North White River just after 5 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the woman was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

BREAKING: IMPD confirms that a woman was stabbed near her neck on White River Pkwy near Michigan St. She’s been taken to the hospital in serious condition. I’m also told that a possible suspect was taken into custody on the south side of downtown. #NewsTracker #Daybreak8 pic.twitter.com/ecmsIpx1di — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) February 12, 2018

Police also say that a male suspect has been taken into custody.

The male and the female were in a vehicle traveling down White River Parkway when a fight between the two broke out near Michigan Street. The female was able to get out of the vehicle but did have a stab wound near her neck.

The male suspect did attempt to flee the scene in the vehicle, but was stopped on South Street near Illinois and Capitol Avenue, where he was apprehended.