22-year-old faces child sex charges involving girl he met on Facebook

SALEM, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old man faces child sex charges involving a 14-year-old girl from Bartholomew County, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Ryan Andrew Allen, of Salem, was arrested Tuesday morning after an investigation by the state police and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office. He was preliminarily charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The investigation started Monday after a complaint was filed by the parents of the girl. The girl had been missing from her home since Saturday.

“Allen allegedly made arrangements to meet the 14 year old via Facebook,” the release said. “After taking the 14 year old girl to Salem, IN and spending the night with her, he returned her home the next day. When she returned home, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department was contacted, who in turn, contacted detectives from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg to assist them in Washington County.”

Allen allegedly knew the girl was 14 years old, state police said.

He was incarcerated at the Washington County Jail awaiting his first court appearance, police said. No date for the initial hearing was immediately available.