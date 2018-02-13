90 defibrillators presented to Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police has some new tools to help keep you safe.

Ninty automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, were presented to state police Tuesday by the Bolts for the Heart Foundation. The presentation was in the Indiana Farm Bureau Building at the State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

Bolts for the Heart is a run that has occurred on Thanksgiving morning for the past six years. All proceeds go to buying the defibrillators for police and nonprofits.

