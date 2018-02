INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A flu specialist dropped by our studios Tuesday to discuss the alarming numbers in 2018.

The CDC said that 4,000 Americans are dying each week because of the flu.

Dr. Cole Beeler with IU Health discussed why there’s been such a spike this season.

The interview comes after a 3-year-old girl died Monday from flu-complications in Muncie.

There are 167 flu deaths confirmed in Indiana.

