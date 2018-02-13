Colts to introduce Frank Reich as head coach Tuesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts have a new man to lead the team.

Frank Reich will be formally introduced as the head coach of the Colts Tuesday afternoon.

It's official Colts fans! Frank Reich is your new head coach: https://t.co/ESDN4HNB5f pic.twitter.com/RzUlut63rp — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 11, 2018

The Colts reportedly inked Reich to a five-year deal.

Reich spent the two previous seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Eagles, winning the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots this season.

Reich’s hire comes after the Colts previously had an agreement with Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh MacDaniels to become coach, who ultimately decided to return to the Patriots.

