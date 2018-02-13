Columbus couple’s anti-heroin campaign gains countywide attention

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus family and their anti-heroin message are suddenly reaching hundreds within their community, including the Bartholomew County Sheriff and the family of a child orphaned by addiction.

Paul Barker and Ashley Edwards are recovering heroin addicts, parents of two children, and strong believers in their church and Jesus Christ’s role in their recovery. They own a clothing and merchandise business called Smokys Trees and began an awareness campaign with a community cookout and a few yard signs, labeled boldly: “Say No to Heroin. Say Yes to Life.”

“We wanted to use our following to give back and to change our community,” said Barker. “We see people die once a week almost.”

The yard signs have popped up around the community and their movement has gained some publicity. Then Tuesday morning Paul and Ashley received two phone calls.

The first came from Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers, asking for a personal visit and to join forces.

“He said that he stood with us. He backs us,” said Barker. “He gave me his business card and said ‘anything you need for help, let me know. I’m with you.'”

“I’m an ex-addict myself, and talking to a cop is, it was not ever in my agenda,” said Edwards. “Talking to one and being held with respect and actually being talked to like I was a regular person as well. The feeling for that also was amazing.”

The second call led them to Walmart to buy a few toys for a 4-year-old girl now orphaned by the opioid epidemic.

“We’re going to meet with a family today that lost their child and they’re now raising their granddaughter, God bless them,” said Edwards.

Teresa McQueen held the funeral for her son Tory Gray, 26, Tuesday. Barker says McQueen lost her daughter-in-law in May of 2017, leaving her granddaughter Cali orphaned. Barker says McQueen invited them over afterwards to meet Cali and build a stronger community.

“Her family contacting us is an honor, that we they would ask us to come and meet them after the funeral at their house,” said Barker. “Caring for each other, caring about what is going on in our community and believing that we can make a change is what is going to make a change.”

“If I could be an aunt to this little girl, I would be an aunt to her, most certainly” said Edwards. “If I can have her be around my children and have that positive influence in her life, most certainly, yes.”

Paul and Ashley spent every other free second of their day making connections, handing out yard signs, and spreading the word.

“When they come up to you and they say ‘you’ve saved my life,’ you’ve done something, they hug your neck. And they’re like, you made a difference in my life, I need you,” said Edwards, “That feeling is more than amazing. There’s no words to express the feeling you have when you’re helping save lives and you know that you are.”

Smokys Trees continues to hold cookouts, marches, support sessions, and community engagement events in Bartholomew County. Barker is scheduled to speak at the Bartholomew County Public Library, March 14th at 6 p.m.

Visit the Smokys Trees Facebook Page for more information.