IMPD asking for help locating forgery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for forgery.

According to IMPD, on Nov. 28, 2017, a victim reported their vehicle had been broken into and a briefcase had been stolen.

Police say that included in the briefcase were personal and business checkbooks.

Police say the suspect did cash a counterfeit check from one of the accounts at a Kroger in the 500 block of East 16th Street.

Anyone with information on this case is asked contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.