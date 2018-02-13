Previewing the 2018 Circle City Donut Dash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re only a few days away from the third Circle City Donut Dash.

Margaret Sheehan with Teachers Treasures and Mike Cook with the American College of Education dropped by our studios Tuesday to discuss the event.

The event is split into two different types of races, with one having participants consume a dozen donuts at the halfway point of the race. The other race allows for runners to wait until the end before downing some donuts.

The race kicks off February 17 at 9 on 1800 East 10th Street.

