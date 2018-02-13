Spinning for your health and to help others

Get those legs a movin’!

Today on Indy Style, we learn more about Spin4Heroes, an indoor, relay-style team spinning event benefiting the Heroes Foundation. How does it work? Well, four-person teams raise funds and ride four hours! Anyone can participate! Work out as hard (or as little) as you want. The bike is just the vehicle to achieve our end-goal: to provide meaningful support to cancer patients, education to promote cancer prevention and resources to advance research for a cure.

Vince Todd, Jr., Chairman/Founder, Heroes Foundation, and Molly Tittle, Spin Instructor and Coach, F3, tell us more:

— The Heroes Foundation serves the Indiana cancer community through support, education and awareness programs, as well as through funding for medical and scientific research. The organization was born from cancer survivor Vince Todd Jr. and his wife Cindy Todd’s desire to give back after Vince’s cancer fight.

— When: Sunday, March 11, 2018, 12-4 p.m.

— Where: Community Healthplex, 3660 Guion Road, Indianapolis

— Impact of 2017 Spin4Heroes:

## 65 Teams (260 people) participated

## $64,000 was raised!

— Spin4Heroes Features:

## Multiple spin instructors

## Live DJ to rock the beats

## Personalized “I Spin4_____” placards

## Awards for top fundraisers, top mileage covered and best spirit!

## No bike required! We provide spin bikes for you.

— Details and Registration: heroesfoundation.org/events