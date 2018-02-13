Spring like weather by mid week!

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures starting off in the upper teens and lower 20s. Sunshine will prevail throughout the day boosting highs into the mid 40s. Tonight lows will stay mild falling into the mid 30s with mostly clear skies.

Valentine’s Day looking even warmer but with more cloud cover. Gulf moisture and warmth moves in and brings the potential for some light scattered evening showers. Warmest day of the week falls on Thursday with highs nearing 60 and showers about during the afternoon. Thunderstorms not out of the questions, none of it turning severe. Heaviest and steadiest of rain looks to stay to southern parts of the state. Rain fall totals in southern parts of the state range between 3/4 of an inch to about 1 inch. Indy and points north should see upwards of a half inch.

Winds will be cranking up out of the south throughout the day on Thursday then eventually shift out of the NW bringing in colder air transitioning left over precipitation to a wintry mix. That will exit quickly Friday morning but cloud cover will stick around throughout the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

This weekend is looking very spring like with highs in the 40s and 50s! A dry week and with a lot of sunshine but showers do return for the beginning of the work week with highs holding steady in the lower 50s!