Swimming record holder from Yorktown sets sights on Olympics

YORKTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The new national high school record holder for the 100-yard breaststroke is a Hoosier from Yorktown High School.

Emily Weiss, a junior, broke the record at the Indiana High School Athletic Association state finals Saturday with a time of 58.4. She’s an Olympic hopeful who holds not only the national record, but the state record previously held by Olympic gold medalist Lilly King.

Weiss, who trains six days a week, is already back to work.

“I got the national record and now I just need to take it one step at a time and get bigger and better,” Weiss said.

You can travel a long way one step — or stroke — at a time.

Weiss is a 2019 Indiana University commit with her sights set on the 2020 Summer Games. But she’s got another goal that starts and ends underneath her cap.

“I don’t wanna get too much of a big head,” Weiss said. “Maybe just to have fun with the sport, and not think too much about what I’ve been doing. What could happen with me.”

Coach Tony Santino said Weiss’s success starts with a vigorous training schedule that includes time in the weight room and the pool. According to the coach, Weiss enjoys putting in the work.

“She’s not the typical kid,” Santino said. “When she’s coming in here, sometimes it takes her a little bit to get going but when she’s going and having a good practice, she’s rocking it.”

Weiss won state in the breaststroke three years in a row, but her record might not stand too long.

She’s still got her senior year left to break it.

“You can have talent but you can’t get there without your hard work,” Weiss said.