Walgreens looking to buy drug distributor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Walgreens has made an offer to buy AmerisourceBergen.

Americsource is one of the largest drug distributors in the U.S. and Walgreens owning it would allow it to lower drug prices and expand its online ordering business.

The talk comes amid rampant consolidation in the healthcare industry with the Walgreens rival CVS Health announcing late last year it would buy Aetna.

The deal could also be Walgreens response to the potential of online retailer Amazon entering the pharmacy business.

