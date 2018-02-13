Warmer and wetter pattern moving in

An early taste of spring is on the horizon, but comes with multiple rain chances in the extended forecast.

Tonight:

Look for increasing clouds this evening. We could see some patchy dense fog developing overnight into the morning drive on Wednesday. Temperatures shouldn’t be quite as cold, only dipping to the middle 30s.

Wednesday:

Fog may hang around for much of the morning. As an approaching frontal system moves into the Midwest, watch for spotty light rain showers to develop into the afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures should boost into the upper 40s — but likely will hit a high of 50 degrees close to midnight.

Thursday:

A frontal system will move into the state, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Steady showers will be likely, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible and downpours as well.

Despite this, temperatures surge to around 60 degrees Thursday afternoon.

We may see a brief changeover from rain to a wintry mix late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Impacts will be minimal, if any with the wintry precipitation.

8-Day Forecast:

A quick cool down is on tap for Friday, with near normal temperatures. The weekend looks quiet and mild, with highs around 40 on Saturday and near 50 for many on Sunday. The next concern will be the potential for heavy rain heading into the first half of the new workweek, with numerous rain chances setting up Monday through Wednesday and possibly beyond.