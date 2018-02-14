10-year-old cancer survivor giving back on Valentine’s Day

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — For many Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate the people you love the most. For a family in Greenwood, they are hugging their daughter a little tighter on this day.

A year ago to the day, 9-year-old Alayna Pittman went to the doctor after having frequent afternoon fevers. The diagnosis was Chronic Myeloid Leukemia and Blast Crisis.

For the months to follow, Pittman spent time in the hospital waiting for a transplant. A year later she is cancer free and working to give back to boys and girls going through the same thing she went through.

During her time at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, she said she got toys and that helped keep her spirits up.

“I was very thankful, it made me smile when I was bored and sad,” said Alayna Pittman.

“They always made sure the kids had a smile on their face even though they didn’t feel well,” said Brittany Pittman, who is Alayna’s mother.

Now that she is healthy again, she is at work to make bath bombs. She said the money raised from the sales will go towards buying toys for other Riley patients

“She’s now home, home bound and doing great. She wanted something special to do for Valentine’s Day,” her mother added.

“I’m gonna donate 10 percent of the money that I get to Riley to help buy toys for kids when they’re bored,” she added.

She is selling the bath bombs through her Facebook page. She plans to continue to make them as long as orders are being placed. They are $6 each or two for $10.