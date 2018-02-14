Chef Roc shares shrimp recipe

Let’s talk shrimp, shall we?! What do the numbers mean on the package of shrimp? Wild caught vs farm raised shrimp? Are shrimp good for you? Today on Indy Style, Chef Roc answers these questions and MORE!

What do the numbers mean on the package of shrimp? These are for sizing the shrimp,example 16/29 this means there are 16 to 29 shrimp to the pound. And even more? Should I buy Block or IQF? IQF means Individual Quick Frozen vs sold in a 5 pound block. IQF is the way to go, less damage to the shrimp, faster defrost, defrost only what you need.

Wild caught vs farm raised shrimp? Farm raised are fed a man made feed and are usually bland tasting. The natural diet wild cold-water shrimp enjoy, and the lack of exposure to chemicals and pollutants, means a healthier, more robust shrimp.

Are shrimp good for you? Wild shrimp are a delicious, nutritious source of protein that’s rich in nutrients, low in fat, and a good source of iron, selenium, and other beneficial vitamins and antioxidants.

About Chef Roc:

For the past 28 years, Steve Cassarino was known around the world as one of The Clever Cleaver Brothers.

Regis Philbin says, “The Clever Cleaver Brothers aren’t just clever. They’re funny and can cook, too.” Leeza Gibbons notes, “Anything these guys do promises to be fun.” And “Emmy Magazine” adds, “They’re what you might get if Martin and Lewis graduated from The Cordon Bleu.”

The Clever Cleaver Brothers were Lee N. Gerovitz and Steve Cassarino — professional chefs who have turned their love for food and laughter into a unique career as media personalities, cookbook authors, magazine columnists and, as one pundit called them, “stand-up chefs.”

These culinary cut-ups were regulars on the TV guest circuit with appearances on “The Tonight Show starring Jay Leno,” “Live! with Regis,” “Fox & Friends,” “The Other Half,” “CNN Headline News,” “Entertainment Tonight”, ‘The View”, and many others. Their syndicated TV cooking vignettes “KITCHEN CUT-UPS!®” have been broadcast in over 50 countries in five languages. Their 10th season of the national television feature “Tailgatin’ with The Clever Cleaver Brothers®” is seen weekly by more than 2.5-Million viewers during the pro-football season. Lee and Steve authored 3 cookbooks, a DVD plus a magazine column “Cutups” which appeared regularly in “BARBECUE & Beverage” magazine.

After retiring as a Clever Cleaver Brother in 2012, Steve developed a new persona as Chef Roc. Chef Roc launched a TV series called Chef Roc and The Joc, airing locally on San Diego FOX 5 every Saturday at Noon. A cooking show tied in with the NFL Alumni.

In 2013, Chef Roc launched The Chef Roc TV Show in Hawaii. Now in its 5th Season, the Chef Roc TV Show airs in Hawaii on KFVE TV5 Sunday nights @ 8:30 PM. The show airs in the whole state of Hawaii. The Chef Roc TV Show features spirits, wine, beer segments, local chefs, Organic local produce, meats and fish with live music from Hawaii’s Local Legend Johnny Valentine all shot in front of a live audience. The show is now seen 7 days a week around the world reaching over 400 million viewers.

Shrimp with a Mushroom Sauce – 4 portions

Recipe developed by Chef Roc®

1 lb Marina Del Rey Wild Caught Red Shrimp

salt & pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

4 cups of cooked couscous

Mushroom Sauce

1 tablespoon butter

4 cloves minced garlic

1 cup of sliced mushrooms

1/4 cup of diced red peppers

1/4 cup diced yellow peppers

1/4 cup honey Jack Daniels

1/2 cup whipping cream

1 teaspoon chili paste

1 tablespoon chopped Italian parsley

Defrost shrimp and pat dry with a paper towel

Heat saute pan over medium high heat, melt butter and add oil in pan

Place in the shrimp and cook for :30 seconds per side. Remove from heat and hold for service.

In the same pan add butter and garlic and cook for :30 seconds, no more than that.

Add the mushrooms and both peppers.

Carefully pour in the honey jack and flambe.

Pour in the whipping cream and add the chili paste. Season to taste with salt & black pepper.

Bring to a boil and reduce the sauce to a simmer until slightly thickened

Finish by adding the parsley.

For plating, place couscous as a base, top with cooked shrimp, lace the shrimp with the beautiful mushroom sauce.

Chef Roc suggests shrimp with the best taste and value, Marina Del Rey Wild Caught Red Shrimp!

Available in Indianapolis at all 6 Sam’s Clubs.

Today’s recipe available at www.ChefRoc.com

Follow Chef Roc on Instagram #ChefRocHawaii