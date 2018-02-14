Anderson Christian school cancels classes due to flu outbreak

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A Christian school in Anderson was forced to cancel its classes due to a sweeping flu outbreak.

Liberty Christian School announced that it will be cancelling middle and high school classes February 15 and 16. The school says those days will operate as E-Learning days.

The school stated that students will need to email their teachers and complete 10 percent of their assignments to receive credit.

Pre-Kindergarten through 6th grade classes will operate as normal.

The school estimated that 20 percent of its students and 50 percent of its teachers were infected in some way with the illness.

The Indiana flu report listed three other school wide flu outbreaks as of February 9.

24-Hour News 8’s Tim McNicholas will be bringing you more information at 5 and 6 p.m.