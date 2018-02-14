Aphrodisiac Foods: Do They Work?

Certain foods have a long history of being used as aphrodisiacs, spanning thousands of years. While there is no specific food that has been scientifically proven to increase sex drive, there are certain nutrients in foods that may help with sexual function. We discuss, with Registered Dietitian Michelle DuDash!

Oysters, Mussels and Clams

Oysters are very high in zinc, with 6 oysters containing 10 times the recommended daily amount for this mineral.

To use: Eat oysters raw on the half shell or bake with a seasoned breadcrumb topping. You can shuck oysters carefully with an oyster knife or ask your fishmonger to do it for you. With a little practice you’ll be shucking oysters in no time!

3 varieties of clams and a Mediterranean Mussel were found to be high in two types of amino acids that have been discovered by scientists to stimulate the release of testosterone and estrogen, which are involved in sexual arousal and activity. Scientists think these mussels may specifically affect sedentary men.

To use: Try Michelle’s recipe for white wine-steamed mussels. https://www.michelledudash.com/2012/09/27/white-wine-steamed-mussels-with-zucchini-arugula-and-basil/

Chocolate and Cocoa

Contain phenylethylamine, which helps release serotonin, which could have aphrodisiac and mood-lifting effects.

Are there any foods you recommend avoiding before a night of romance?

Fatty, heavy, greasy foods may make you feel sluggish, plus stay in your stomach a lot longer, which means your blood rushes to your digestive tract, rather than other places of the body.

To use: Chocolate covered strawberries, nuts covered in chocolate, espresso beans covered in chocolate

Walnuts

Studies have shown how just four hours after people ate walnuts, they experienced blood vessel flexibility, which helps blood flow more smoothly, which is also good for virility.

There is also research showing how young, non-depressed males who given 2 ounces of walnuts every other day had a nearly 28% improvement in mood after eating walnuts daily.

To use: Sprinkle on oatmeal, breakfast cereal, and salads. Liberally cover brownie batter with walnuts. Michelle’s favorite healthier brownie mix is Simple Mills brand, which is almond-flour based.

Spicy foods

Spicy foods contain capsaicin, the active ingredient in hot chili peppers. Eating capsaicin can increase your heart rate and metabolism. They might even make you sweat. These effects are similar to what happens during sex.

To use: Thinly slice jalapenos and serve over sashimi, add cayenne to hot chocolate, shake on hot sauce, or add on hot salsa.

To learn more, visit www.get4real.com.