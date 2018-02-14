Authorities: Bodies of 2 ice fishermen found in Madison County pond

FRANKTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two ice fishermen have been recovered from a Madison County pond.

The Madison County sheriff’s department says the bodies were found around midnight Tuesday at Camp Kikthawenund in Frankton, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

Names weren’t immediately released of the two men.

Sheriff’s Lt. Darwin Dwiggins tells The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin that when the men didn’t return as expected from fishing Tuesday a relative of one of them reported about 9 p.m. that they were missing. A hole was found in the ice and the bodies were recovered by divers following a search.