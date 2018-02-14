Caught on camera: Thieves hit Victoria’s Secret at Muncie Mall

(Video provided by Muncie Police Department)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A week before Valentine’s Day, a group of people walked into a lingerie company’s store while it was open and took thousands of dollars worth of goods, police said.

The theft happened about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Victoria’s Secret store at Muncie Mall, 3501 N. Granville Ave. Eight people are believed to be involved and about $6,000 in goods were taken, Muncie Police Department said.

Mall security helped police determine the suspects left in a gray 1990 Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

Muncie police contacted Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to discuss possible connections to incidents at Victoria’s Secret stores in Indianapolis. Muncie police said they think at least one woman caught on surveillance video in the Muncie Mall incident is responsible for a similar crime at Victoria’s Secret at The Fashion Mall at Keystone.

