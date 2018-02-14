Foggy and rainy evening will turn to thunderstorms chances Thursday

Scattered rain and fog that developed Wednesday will linger into the evening. Thunderstorm chances arrive Thursday.

THIS EVENING: Light rain showers and fog will linger this evening. Temperatures should actually nudge up a few degrees during the evening.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered drizzle and some light rain showers will linger. Temperatures will hold steady, or even rise some during the overnight.

RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS THURSDAY: A storm system will slide in during the course of the day. But late afternoon and evening, areas of some heavier downpours and some rumbles of thunder will arrive. No severe weather is expected.

MORE RAIN CHANCES IN THE 8-DAY: As the storm system exits southern Indiana, there could be a few snow showers that mix with rain early Friday morning. Another wave of energy could arrive late Saturday that could mix rain showers and snow showers. Temps will drop into the upper 30s Friday and Saturday. Sunday will see temps climb into the upper 40s. Warmer air will surge highs into the 50s and 60s early next week, then cool back to the mid 40s by next Thursday.