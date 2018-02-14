Former Indiana PTA leader convicted of child molestation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The former leader of a northern Indiana PTA has been convicted of child molestation for allegedly fondling a girl at his home.

A St. Joseph County jury found 52-year-old David Willamowski guilty Tuesday of felony child molesting. He could face two to 12 years in prison at his March 21 sentencing.

Willamowski was president of the Parent-Teacher Association at Mishawaka’s Battell Elementary School for the 2015-2016 school year.

The South Bend Tribune reports he was accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl while several children were watching a movie at his home in May 2016.

Willamowski told police his hand may have “grazed” the girl at some points, but he didn’t mean anything by the touching.

His first trial in the case last June ended with the deadlocked jury.