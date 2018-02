INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hulu has won awards for its critically acclaimed shows but lost $920 million last year.

That’s according to analysis published last week by the financial servicecs firm BTIG.

That’s nearly as much as its own four owners – Disney, 21st Century Fox, Time Warner and Comcast – invested in it last year.

Hulu declined to comment.

For more on this story and other stories making in the business headlines, click on the video.