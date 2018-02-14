Kokomo man dies in shootout with police in Wabash County field

LAGRO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man is dead after a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Wabash County, Indiana State Police said.

The name of the 29-year-old man was not provided by state police in a news release. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Officers from the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department and the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office responded about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday to a citizen’s tip on the location of a burglary suspect. That tip took officers to a rural area at Wabash County Road 400 North near Wabash County Road 500 East, about 3 miles northeast of Lagro.

“When deputies arrived, they located the 29-year-old purported male suspect inside a pickup truck that was in a field,” the release said. “Preliminary evidence indicates that the male was armed with a shotgun. At some point, there was an incident that led to three officers from the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department and one officer from the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department allegedly firing gunshots at the 29-year-old man.

State police said the man succumbed to injuries from gunshot wounds.

The state police are investigating the case at the request of the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department. Indiana State Police Detective Josh Rozzi will forward the findings of his investigation to the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

State police said Wednesday night they will not release any further information at this time.

Lagro is about 70 miles northeast of Indianapolis and 20 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.