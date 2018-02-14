Luke Wilson, pro golfer Bill Haas involved in fatal car crash

LOS ANGELES (WISH) – According to TMZ, actor Luke Wilson and pro golfer Luke Hass were involved in a fatal Tuesday night crash near Los Angeles.

The Ferrari in which, Haas was a passenger, rolled six times. The 71-year-old driver of the Ferrari was killed.

The 35-year-old Haas was taken to the hospital, suffering from pain and swelling in his legs.

A vehicle driven by Wilson was also involved in the accident, but he was not injured.

The fatal accident remains under investigation.