School bus, semi collide on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Public School bus and semi collided on the interstate Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. and closed the right two lanes of I-65 southbound near Fletcher Avenue.

There were no injuries reported and the crash was described as being a minor fender bender, according to Indiana State Police dispatch.

No children were aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

IPS says the bus is operated by Durham School Services, which provides buses and drivers for IPS.