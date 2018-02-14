Weather Kid of the Week: Luke

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The all new Daybreak lineup has brought the opportunity to introduce some fun and exciting segments.

One of those segments is “weather kid of the week,” offering an opportunity for all youths interested in weather to show off their weather skills.

This week’s Weather Kid is Luke from Bedford. Luke told us his favorite weather is when its sunny outside, much to the delight of the Daybreak crew.

Luke’s sister even brought in a special surprise for the crew!

For more on this week’s Weather Kid of the Week, click on the video.

Do you know someone who’d like to be a Weather Kid? Email Stephanie at stephanie.mead@wishtv.com and see how they do!