Chase on southwest side ends in crash; 1 sent to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was seriously injured after a chase ended in a crash on the city’s southwest side Thursday morning.

The crash happened at Mann and Southport roads on the far southwest side of Indianapolis.

Police say the incident all started when an officer noticed two people trying to break into a truck near Mann and Mills roads.

The two men then jumped into the truck and drove away, and the chase then began.

The responding officer chased the two suspects until the driver flipped the truck, throwing the passenger from the vehicle.

The passenger was transported to the hospital in serious condition. However, those injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The driver from the vehicle then ran from the scene. Officers set up a perimeter and began searching for the driver.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., the perimeter was dropped without finding the driver.