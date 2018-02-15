Families mourn Colts player, Uber drivers killed, warn against drunk driving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends of a Colts linebacker and two Uber drivers killed in drunk-driving crashes are warning others about the dangers of drinking and driving.

The families say they want to reach as many people as they can with their message to prevent another tragedy.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Indianapolis Colts and Uber organized a candlelight vigil to honor and remember the victims.

Families of the victims had a powerful embrace Thursday night inside the Guion Creek Middle School.

Dozens of people came out to the candlelight vigil to honor the lives of 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, 26-year-old Edwin Jackson and 29-year-old Blair Edmonds.

Monroe and Jackson died after being hit on the I-70 by a man who police said was drunk.

“For somebody to selfishly get in a car drunk with no regards for nobody else’s life is a selfish act,” said Chris Ballard, general manager for the Colts.

Jackson, who played for the Colts as a linebacker, was one of 11 kids. His family from Atlanta made the trip to Indianapolis for the vigil.

“He laughed a lot, and his smile lit up the room. He loved the game of football,” said Jackson’s sister.

Monroe’s wife took the podium and shared memories and stories about her husband and their love story. She said this past week has not been easy.

“I’m a person who grieves in private. I cry myself to sleep every night, but I had a wonderful life, and I sincerely say he’s standing right behind me. He’s got his arms wrapped around me,” said Deborah Monroe.

Edmonds, an Uber driver like Monroe, died in a drunk-driving crash in Lawrence that happened about an hour before the crash that killed Jackson and Monroe.

His father Leo Best told 24 Hour News 8 the phone call he got notifying him of his son’s death is one nobody should ever receive.

“Do not get in your car if you had too much to drink because you’re affecting people’s lives, and they will never be the same again,” Best said.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the families of the two Uber drivers. Click here if you would like to help the families.