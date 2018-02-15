How to discuss shooting tragedies with children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A gunman opened fire in a Florida school Wednesday afternoon, killing 17 people.

Nikolas Cruz, who is set to appear in a Florida court Thursday, faces 17 counts of murder.

It was the deadliest school school in five years. For adults these deadly tragedies can be hard to process, but for children, often the subject needs to be approached in a much different way.

Dr. Jill Fodstad, a psychologist at the Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, stopped by Daybreak Thursday.

She discussed how this subject can be talked about with children.

