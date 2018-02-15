IMPD makes arrest in May homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in a May 2017 homicide.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Dionte Owens,21, has been taken into custody for the shooting death of 34-year-old Martel Thomas.

On May 7, 2017, at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of North Rural Street for a report man down in an alley.

After arriving on scene, officers discovered a male victim, later identified as Thomas, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

IMPD, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshalls task force, located Thomas early Feb. 15 in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue.