Local shop reveals shirt celebrating 102nd Indianapolis 500 AND previews Indy Taco Week

Let’s “ta-co” ’bout it, shall we? INDY TACO WEEK is almost here!

Today on Indy Style, learn where to score some taco deals AND sport the official taco t-shirt design. Brian Kelly Co-Owner, The Shop, and Caitlin Bartnik, Account Planner, NUVO, share the yummy news:

New to Indy Food Weeks for 2018, The Shop is the official t-shirt sponsor. They’re creating a t-shirt design unique to each Indy Food Week. The first t-shirt is “Every Day is Tuesday” for Indy Taco Week. Indy Taco Week, and half-price tacos, starts on Monday, February 19. Embracing the spirit of the event, The Shop offered to donate $5 from every shirt sold to Second Helpings. Second Helpings transforms lives through the power of food. The passport detailing Indy Taco Week offerings is in NUVO’s print issue out now until next Wednesday and always online at IndyTacoWeek.com.

Remaining Indy Food Weeks include Indy Tenderloin Week, Indy Burger Week, Indy Wings Week, Indy Pizza Week, and Indy Bacon Week. Get your Indy Taco Week t-shirt online at theshopindy.com of at their Broad Ripple location.

NUVO:

The Shop:

