One year later: Still no answers in the murder of Abby and Libby

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — It has been a year. No new information has seeped out of Delphi.

This after the bodies of Abby Williams and Libby German were found along the Delphi Historic Trails in Carroll County.

Through the course of a year, Indiana State Police has released some details about the case. It included a grainy photo of a man captured on Libby’s phone. On the same cell phone you hear a recorded voice of a man saying, “down the hill” to the teens. ISP released this sketch after witnesses stated they spotted a man fitting that description leaving the trail the same day Abby and Libby disappeared.

Those efforts have produced no arrests.

Police did later name a person of interest. According to police, Daniel Nations, a sex offender, was accused of trying to attack a person with a hatchet on a trail in Colorado. Nations has had run-ins with the law here in Indiana. Detectives interviewed Nations, and he was later extradited to Indiana to face charges for not registering as a sex offender.

“As you know, we went out to Colorado and we spent a little time with him,” said Carter. “He’s not a person that we care a whole lot about in this moment in time and that is all I will say about Daniel Nations.”

Carter made that statement in front of a crowd of people during a news conference in Delphi on Tuesday. In the midst of the crowd stood Rebecca Baxter, a mother, who asked Carter to release additional details in the Delphi case. She pointed to video possibly captured on Libby’s cellphone.

“I feel it is not enough for the public, someone would have been able to come forward to identify him by now, so I think if they release a bit of that video and give us an idea of his stride or his gait. You know it would help someone maybe able to say, ‘I know that guy,'” said Baxter.

In response, Carter made it clear that currently he has no plans to release additional details about the investigation at this time.

Currently in Delphi, ribbons are tied around the light poles in Abby and Libby’s favorite color. Nearby you can hear the lunch hour chatter inside Stone House restaurant.

Lisa Delaney is owner of the popular restaurant. She created sugar cookies and she sprinkles Abby and Libby’s favorite colors on top of the cookies.

Despite no arrests, Delaney believes God will reveal what happen.

“I know without a doubt, he’s going to tell us when he brings this person forward, when it is time,” said Delaney.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Delphi Homicide Investigation Tip Line at 844-459-5786. Information can also be reported by calling the Indiana State Police at 800-382-7537, or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at 765-564-2413. Information can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.