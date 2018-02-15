Pet Pals: event to raise money for local humane society

Any pet owner knows… the Humane Society plays a great role in helping care for and love our furry friends.

That’s why many people are joining together in the FUR BALL, a fundraising event complete with food, drinks, a silent auction and more, to help raise money for the Humane Society in Boone County.

Want to know more?

Patty Spitler, Pet Pals TV, and Susan Austin, President, Humane Society for Boone County, share the details:

Fur Ball

February 17

5:30-9:30pm

Cardinal Room at Golf Room

Lebanon, IN

To learn more, visit:

www.hsforbc.org

www.petpalstv.com