WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – Purdue University has been named one of the safest college campuses in the country.

Alarms.org says that Purdue in West Lafayette is the twelfth safest campus in the country.

Of more than 40,000 students enrolled, Purdue had eight violent crimes and 256 property crimes, according to the most recent data from the FBI.

