Storms are possible this evening, colder air returns Friday

The atmosphere is becoming a little bit more unstable this evening and that could trigger a line of thunderstorms that could contain gusty wind and a small chance of a quick spin-up tornado

STORMY EVENING: Storms could start around 7pm and last through about midnight, mainly south of I-70. Temps will stay in the 60s most of the evening.

OVERNIGHT RAIN / FEW SNOW FLAKES? Moisture content will slowly decrease from north to south as colder air moves in. That race against time could mean that some moisture may squeeze out a few snow flakes as we head towards morning. Nothing that should accumulate or cause icy conditions because ground and air temps should stay above freezing. Temps will fall from the 60s into the 30s by the morning bus stop and commute.

COLDER, BUT IMPROVING WEATHER FRIDAY: Moisture moves out and colder, drier air will arrive during the day Friday. We should see some sunshine, but you will need a heavier coat, as temps will only rebound into the mid to upper 30s.

8-DAY FORECAST…LIGHT WINTRY MIX SATURDAY: Saturday will stay on the cool side, and as a weak disturbance slides through, a patch of light rain showers and some snow showers will arrive. Hopefully no problems are expected, but it will be something to monitor closely. Heavy rain and thunderstorms look to dominate the 1st 3 days of next week. There could be flooding potential across the region, so stay tuned.