Student killed in Florida shooting was going to be a UIndy swimmer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the students killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Friday was set to come to Indianapolis.

Nicholas Dworet was headed to the University of Indianapolis in the fall. He was going to join the swim team.

Dr. Robert L. Manuel, president of the University of Indianapolis, released this statement on Thursday morning:

I am deeply saddened to share with you that we just received notification that Nicholas Dworet, who would have become a member of our University of Indianapolis family as an entering freshman this fall, died in the shootings yesterday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Nick’s death is a reminder that we are connected to the larger world, and when tragedy hits in places around the world, it oftentimes affects us at home. Today, and in the coming days, I hope you will hold Nick, his family, all of the victims, as well as the Parkland community and first responders in your prayers. Nick was a recruited athlete to our swim team. Coach Jason Hite, Vice President Sue Willey and I have been in contact with the Dworet family and will continue to offer support in the coming days. Nick’s death also reminds us of the far-reaching impact of these national acts of violence. We will find ways in the coming days to help Nick’s family — and I hope our Greyhound family can come together to engage the questions raised by these shootings and ensure that our community continues to be a safe place for all of our students, faculty and staff.

17 people were killed in the shooting. Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been arrested in the case.