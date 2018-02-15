Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend – Feb. 16-18

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a few things going on around town this weekend.

1. 64th Annual Boat, Sport & Travel Show

If you’re in the market for a new boat or RV or just love the outdoors in general, head over to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend for the 64th Boat, Sport and Travel Show!

There will be over 700,000 square feet of exhibits, vehicles, watercraft and outdoor supplies to view and purchase. This event begins this Friday, Feb. 16 and runs through next Sunday, the 25, with various hours depending on the day. Discount tickets are available ahead of time, online. Also, happening at the state fairgrounds just this weekend, is the 27th Annual Indiana Motorcycle Expo which is included in a two-day pass.

2. Beer, Tequila and Ballet

It’s the Inaugural year for “Frigid Digits” Winter Beer Fest, hosted by Centerpoint Brewing Co. (1125 E Brookside Ave.) in partnership with Indiana On Tap. To celebrate their one-year anniversary, Centerpoint Brewing will feature nearly 15 Indiana craft breweries and distilleries along with local cider and mead to accompany the projected 75+ sample offerings. General admission tickets will include unlimited samples from all participating vendors. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m and tickets will run you $30 if you buy ahead of time, online.

If craft beer isn’t your style, head straight for the 2018 Indianapolis Winter Tequila Festival hosted by the Broken English Taco Pub (141 South Meridian St.) between 4-6 p.m., or 3:30 p.m. with a VIP ticket. Speaking of tickets, you can purchase them online. Do so quickly, because they are nearly sold out!

Maybe you want to class up your drinking a bit. How about throwing in some Beer Ballet? Ballet Theatre of Indiana and Sun King Brewing Co. once again are teaming up to bring you the best in Indiana’s suds and sautés based off fan favorites such as Queen, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. Tickets are available through the Ballet Theatre of Indiana and will run you $25/ea. or $100 for a table of four.

3. 3rd Annual Circle City Donut Dash

The Donut Dash is by far the tastiest 5k of the year, and even better, it benefits Teachers’ Treasures! There are two different types of races. The premier event is the Donut Challenge where competitors must consume a dozen, delicious donuts at the halfway point of their 5k race. There is also a non-donut 5k for the “less-ambitious” runners, though optional post-race donuts are still available. The race starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and all runners will receive free doughnuts, a t-shirt and one free Sun King beer (21+).

4. Weekly Music Round-Up

If you’re looking for a late Valentine’s date idea or just want to stay inside and away from the chilly weekend temps, here’s a small taste of some musical performances in town this weekend. For links to tickets, click the band/performer’s name.

FRIDAY

Sleeping with Sirens – Old National Centre – 7:30 p.m.

Above & Beyond – Old National Centre – 8 p.m.

BYBYE (Album Release) w/ SM Wolf & Sweet Poison Victim – The Hi-Fi – 8 p.m.

MySpace Emo w/ Louder Now – The Vogue Theatre – 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Eddie B. – Old National Centre – 8 p.m.

ICON Producer Series: DRE Dilla Edition – The Hi-FI – 8 p.m. (Doors)

Here Come the Mummies – The Vogue Theatre – 8 p.m.

Led Zeppelin 2 – Old National Centre – 10 p.m.

SUNDAY

Matthew Ryan and the Northern Wires w/ Paul Luc – The Hi-Fi – 7 p.m. (Doors)

Big Wild – The Bluebird – 7 p.m.

Stone Sour w/ Red Sun Rising & The Dead Deads – Old National Centre – 7:30 p.m.

5. 16th Annual GeoFest

The Indiana State Museum will play host to this year’s GeoFest where you can shop for gems, fossils and minerals from around the world! Scouts can also earn their WEBELOS Earth Rocks Badge. The event runs Friday through Sunday with various hours depending on the day.

6. Coca-Cola Plant Tour

Here’s a unique, one-time opportunity to tour the historic 1931 Coca-Cola Company Bottling Plant on Mass Ave. The property will soon become repurposed for apartments, a movie theater, boutique hotel, restaurants and more!

7. 8th Annual Blues Festival

Birdy’s Bar & Grill (2131 E. 71st St.) will host the 8th Annual Indy Winter Blues Festival this Saturday at 8 p.m. Harvey and the Bluetones, Mike Mulligan and the Steam Shovel and Django Knight will headline this year’s event with tickets going for $15 (cash only) at the door.

8. 27th Annual Gospelfest

If you’re a fan of Gospel, look no further than Gospelfest taking place at Clowes Memorial Hall on the Butler University Campus this Saturday. Tickets start at $42 to see headliners Pastor Donnie McClurkin, Yolanda Adams, Ricky Dillard, & New G. along with other performances from Butler’s Voices of Deliverance Gospel Choir and local gospel performing acts. The event begins at 7 p.m.