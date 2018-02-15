What’s on Indianapolis Stages this week

Dance, act, sing…. perform! That’s what you’ll take in when you watch a production on the Indy stages this week. Let’s check in again with our Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez to see what’s happening!

Storm Large

The Palladium

Feb. 16

www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“Firebird”

Indianapolis Ballet

Feb. 16-18

www.indyballet.org

Manhattan Transfer & Take 6

The Palladium

Feb. 17

www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“Spelling Bee”

Actors Theatre of Indiana

Through Feb. 18

www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“Sweat”

Phoenix Theatre

Through March 4

www.phoenixtheatre.org

“Sense & Sensibility”

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

Through Feb. 17

www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

