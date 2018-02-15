What’s on Indianapolis Stages this week

Dance, act, sing…. perform! That’s what you’ll take in when you watch a production on the Indy stages this week. Let’s check in again with our Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez to see what’s happening!
Storm Large
The Palladium
Feb. 16
www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org
“Firebird”
Indianapolis Ballet
Feb. 16-18
Manhattan Transfer & Take 6
The Palladium
Feb. 17
www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org
“Spelling Bee”
Actors Theatre of Indiana
Through Feb. 18
www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org
“Sweat”
Phoenix Theatre
Through March 4
“Sense & Sensibility”
Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
Through Feb. 17
www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org
