Chef shares what’s new on the Livery menu

Want new? Want different? Livery’s menu is delivering! We find out the latest with Chef Tiffany Burns:

Chorizo Taco

flour tortilla | avocado salsa | potato | guajillo sauce | cabbage | cilantro

Mahi Mahi Taco

flour tortilla | serrano hot sauce | beer-braised onion | poblano crema | crispy bits

Impossible Chorizo

hard-shell corn tortilla | Brussels sprout puree | pickled red onion | fresno chilis | guajillo crema | arugula

Pork Belly Taco

hard-shell corn tortilla | black bean purree | barbecue hot sauce | shaved lettuce | poblano ranch crema | pickled carrot

Livery is excited to be part of the inaugural Savor Downtown Indianapolis, along with fellow Cunningham Restaurant Group locations: Bru Burger Bar Indianapolis, Mesh on Mass Ave, Union 50 & Vida. Livery will be featuring a 3-course $20 per person menu from Monday, February 19th through Sunday, March 4th. Please visit the Savor Downtown website for more information and menus.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CUNNINGHAM RESTAURANT GROUP