Columbus apartment fire displaces 17, causes $225,000 in damage

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A Thursday evening Columbus apartment fire has displaced 17 people.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters responded to the Quail Run Apartments in the 1100 block of Kevin Drive just before 10 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of a fire.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews spotted heavy, black smoke from an apartment. When attempting to enter the building, crews encountered heavy fire.

The fire grew and spread to the apartment complex’s second story. A short time later, two occupants – a father and his teenage daughter – were seen on the balcony of a second story apartment. Firefighters instructed the two occupants to retreat back into the apartment and head towards a window that was farthest from the flames. Crews were soon able to get a ladder to that particular apartment and rescue both, safely, from the building.

After this rescue, firefighters successfully rescued an additional two occupants, also a father and his teen daughter, who were trapped on a balcony at the rear of the building.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at approximately 10:20 p.m.

There were no injuries reported. However, CFD, says one dog did perish in the fire.

Damage has been estimated at $225,000.

Eight units in all were affected, three of which sustained fire damage.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.