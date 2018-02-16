Indiana flu-related deaths reached nearly 200 last week

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say Indiana’s flu-related deaths rose to nearly 200 last week as the current severe flu season continued.

Indiana’s weekly influenza report shows 195 people had died from flu-related illnesses as of Feb. 10. That’s up from 167 the previous week.

The report says 150 of the deaths have involved people age 65 and older and 30 have been in the 50-64 age group.

Nine deaths have been among people ages 25 to 49, five have been in the 5-24 age group and one death was reported among children ages four and under.

The State Department of Health is urging Hoosiers to protect their families by getting a flu shot if they haven’t already and to take precautions, including frequent hand-washing and covering their mouths when coughing.