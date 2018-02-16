New system streamlines reporting of Indiana roadway problems

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials have launched a new system intended to make it easier for Indiana motorists to report roadway problems such as potholes.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says its new INDOT4U system offers a statewide customer service center that gives motorists a single point of contact to pass on concerns about road conditions or to obtain information.

That system allows motorists to access that center by telephone, a website, INDOT’s mobile app or via email.

INDOT officials say it will streamline the process for reporting concerns, making requests, and asking questions.

Gov. Eric Holcomb says the new system’s benefits include cutting the response time for “services like pothole patching, sign repair, and debris cleanup.”

INDOT maintains more than 28,000 lane miles of highway and 5,600 bridges in Indiana.