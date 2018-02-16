Police serve warrant, arrest 4 on drug charges on East 21st Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A search warrant executed Friday afternoon at a home on East 21st Street resulted in four people arrested on drug charges, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The warrant was served just after 2:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of East 21st Street, located between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue. Narcotics detectives and “Flex Team” officers were assisted by a special tactics and weapons team.

Authorities found marijuana, cocaine, a 9mm Hi-Point firearm, digital scales and other paraphernalia.

The suspects and the preliminary charges against them:

Shawnte Johnson, 38, visiting a common nuisance.

Akei Jacobs, 29, maintaining a common nuisance. He also was wanted on four outstanding warrants.

James Edwards, 39, possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance.

Michael Price, 40, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.

The four people were taken to the City-County Building for processing. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and decide whether to file formal charges.