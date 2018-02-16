Rain moves out today, unsettled weekend ahead

A light shower or flurries will linger through mid morning with temperatures continuing to drop then hold steady in the mid 30s. Clouds will thin out throughout the afternoon with a few rays of sunshine possible during the day. Partly cloudy skies tonight and much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

This weekend is looking split with the worse of the two days falling on Saturday. Cloudy start with high temperatures in upper 30s and lower 40s. A light wintry mix during the evening hours with no accumulation expected. The wave quickly moves in and quickly moves out and should be out of here by midnight. Sunday we clear out and warm up with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday will start the week off soggy but warmer. Highs will return into the 60s with heavy rain likely. Highs will only continue to trend warmer by Tuesday topping out in the upper 60s with some locations flirting with 70°! Tuesday the rain will continue with even a few rumbles of thunder. he last of showers move out in Wednesday morning with highs in the lower 40s. We clear out for a Thursday before an additional shot of moisture moves in by the end of the week.