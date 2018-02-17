Beer, wine sales at Purdue football games top $500,000

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Beer and wine sold during football games are pouring money into Purdue University’s athletic department.

Purdue collected $567,000 in revenue last fall at Ross-Ade Stadium, the Journal and Courier reports, after alcohol sales were expanded to the entire stadium. During previous seasons, alcohol was limited to certain ticket holders and designated areas.

“In general, it was very positive and it added to the game day experience. Fans responded to it,” athletic director Mike Bobinski said.

Purdue is one of 10 schools in the Big Ten that allow alcohol sales at football games but one of only four that permit sales throughout the stadium. The others are Maryland, Ohio State and Minnesota.

“We’ve talked to our concessionaire group about how we can improve the operation so we don’t create bottlenecks and long lines that cause people to miss extended periods of the game,” Bobinski said. “It was a really good start.”

The sales expansion came as the school launched a beer called Boiler Gold American Golden Ale, made by People’s Brewery Co.

Alcohol sales were highest during games against Indiana ($134,972) and Michigan ($126,966). There were fewer drinkers at the Nebraska game: sales totaled $65,757, a season low.

Bobinski said there’s no plan to add beer vendors to stadium aisles.

“That’s baseball; it’s a slower game,” he said. “I don’t know that in-stadium vending is in our future. Never say never, but it’s not in the immediate plan.”