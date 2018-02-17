Men’s charity cook-off goes ‘Outside the Box’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re a big fan of food and giving to charity, the Old National Centre was the place to be on Saturday night.

More than 1,000 people were there to sample some good food prepared by the “100 Men Who Cook” charity cook-off.

It’s an annual event hosted by Old National Bank for the last 10 years.

Since the start, they’ve raised nearly $6 million.

This year, proceeds went to Outside the Box — an organization that empowers people with intellectual disabilities.

“It’s part of Old National Bank’s spirit to give back, and this is a good example with the things that we are doing for Outside The Box. We’re the largest bank headquartered in the state of Indiana. We want to be Indiana’s bank and this is one way that we can demonstrate it. We want to walk the walk, not just talk about it,” said Mark Bradford, the regional CEO of Old National Bank.

24-Hour News 8’s Anthony Calhoun was there and “with some help” prepared a delicious sweet potato pecan casserole.