Human remains found in Tipton house fire

TIPTON, Ind. (WISH) — Tipton officials say they’ve found human remains in the debris of an early morning house fire Saturday.

It happened just after 4:15 a.m. when authorities were dispatched out to a structure fire in the 1800 block of North County Road 700 East.

Upon arrival, officials located the home completely engulfed in flames and partially collapsed, making it unable for authorities to gain entry.

Fire officials with the Madison Township Volunteer Fire Department and Wildcat Township Volunteer Department extinguished the flames after a three hour battle.

A firefighter with one of the agencies sustained non-life threatening injuries in the fire.

An Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigator was later contacted to assist in the fire as well as a canine cadaver unit, who would later find human remains in the debris. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.