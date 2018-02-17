Light mix today, heavy rain threat next week

A half and half weekend is on tap, with a wintry mix possible today. Potential for several days of steady rain is on tap for the new work week.

Today:

We’re tracking to waves that will push through central Indiana, today. The first will impact the southern third of the state. It should begin as snow, but quickly changeover to rain as temperatures continue to warm later this morning into the afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

The second wave will push in from the northwest later this afternoon – impacting the northern half of central Indiana. This should be mostly rain, but could transition to a wintry mix after sunset. Again, little to no snow accumulation is expected. Precipitation should move out of central Indiana by mid evening.

Highs today will be slightly above average, topping out in the upper 30s and lower 40s across the area.

Tonight:

Sky will gradually clear as our systems pull away to the east. Overnight lows fall to the upper 20s.

Sunday:

Beautiful end to the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs hit the upper 40s and lower 50s Sunday afternoon.

Very wet work week ahead:

Concern is growing for very wet work week, with the potential for heavy rain at times, and increasing flooding concern as a result. It all begins overnight Sunday into Monday morning, as an approaching system brings widespread showers to the area – likely in time for the Monday morning commute. It appears rain will be steady, and at times, moderate to heavy through much of the day on Monday.

A slow moving cold front will likely stall out just to our northwest, opening the door for multiple rain chances over the coming days. Showers, and evening a few thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday – again, possible to see some heavy downpours at times. Scattered showers will continue Wednesday into Thursday, with another round of rain possible Friday into Saturday as well.

Widespread rain between 1″-3″ through Friday morning will be possible, with the heaviest axis of rain along the stalled cold front in western and northwestern portions of our area. So much rain is such a little time – especially this time of year could lead to some flooding issues that will need to be monitored over the next week. Stay alert to the forecast for any changes coming over the next several days.

8 Day Forecast:

While the pattern is very wet, it should be noted that temperatures will be well above average beginning Sunday – and likely through the remainder of the 8 day forecast. We’ll high highs in the mid 60s Monday & Tuesday – which will aid in the abundance of moisture heading our way. Some setbacks Wednesday and Thursday, as temps fall to the 40s – but still well above average for this time of year.